Prototyping Workshop Activities

Flip Your Space
Prototype space to evoke emotions and understand behaviors.
Repurpose your space in the name of design. Rearrange a room to role play how a user might experience your service or product. Try out these methods early on in prototyping.
Prototype space to evoke emotions and understand behaviors.
Repurpose your space in the name of design. Rearrange a room to role play how a user might experience your service or product. Try out these methods early on in prototyping.
Design a space that mirrors your product's experience.
Sometimes there's no substitute for the real thing. Test your assumptions by launching your business or service for one week.
Create the best prototypes by turning up the competition.
Sometimes it's the thrill of competition that unlocks genius in rapid prototyping. Gather some of your colleagues, set some ground rules, and go for the gold.
Iterate your way to better prototype.
Iteration can teach you something new about your prototype. If you flex this muscle early on in the process, it'll make your ideas better - and stronger - in the long run.
Create a design prototype without a single line of code.
Creating digital tools can be expensive, so it's critical to have confidence in your solution before starting to build. One trick is to test potential features of your digital solution using existing tools.
Design a brochure featuring your new idea.
Capture the essence of your product or service with a snappy, beautiful brochure. Test it out and see what people think of it.
Get great by prototyping with simple materials.
Prototyping gets easier with practice. How about starting with something super simple? Exercise your prototyping muscle with Post-its or scratch paper.
Materialize your ideas using what's around you.
It's easy to get stuck in a cycle of talking about our ideas, but design is all about action. Use this exercise to help your team move past theoretical concepts and start making things.