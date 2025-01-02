Observation Workshop Activities

I notice, I wonder
Learn through careful observation.
Observation and intuition are critical design tools. This exercise helps you leverage both. Find clues about the context you're designing for that may be hidden in plain sight.
When facing impossible task, are you ready to ask others for help? Do you see rules as limitations or opportunities?
One person is the photographer and the other the camera. The Camera has their eyes closed and is guided by the Photographer who takes photos by cueing the camera to open and close their eyes to snap a photo.
One player initiates with object work. The second player joins the scene by doing complementary object work, then verbally initiates by saying "You seem _______." Player 1 yes-ands, and so on.