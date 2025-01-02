Letting Go Workshop Activities

Yes, and cards
Pass out 2 colors of cards. Everyone answers "what does it look like when X topic is present (positive goal). One color puts down cards and builds out answers in paired yes, and conversations. Then switch roles.
One person is the photographer and the other the camera. The Camera has their eyes closed and is guided by the Photographer who takes photos by cueing the camera to open and close their eyes to snap a photo.