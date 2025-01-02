Library of facilitation techniques
Object Work Workshop Activities
You seem [feeling]
One player initiates with object work. The second player joins the scene by doing complementary object work, then verbally initiates by saying "You seem _______." Player 1 yes-ands, and so on.
Complementary Action
Player 1 initiates with object work. Player 2 joins the scene by doing object work that someone might also be doing in that environment.
Kitty Cat Career
One at a time, players step to the center of the circle and pretend to be a cat engaging in some sort of occupation. Other players try to guess what occupation it is. The winner is the next to step into the center.
