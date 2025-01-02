You seem [feeling]
One player initiates with object work. The second player joins the scene by doing complementary object work, then verbally initiates by saying "You seem _______." Player 1 yes-ands, and so on.
One player initiates with object work. The second player joins the scene by doing complementary object work, then verbally initiates by saying "You seem _______." Player 1 yes-ands, and so on.
Player 1 initiates with object work. Player 2 joins the scene by doing object work that someone might also be doing in that environment.