Erica Marx

Erica Marx

Leadership Coach | Build relationships and expand your team's collaborative capacity
Ithaca, New York, United States

I lead a team that helps multi-stakeholder groups tackle high-stakes, complex work with clarity and connection. We design and guide strategic planning sessions, workshops, retreats, and conferences where people think well together, make sound decisions, and take coordinated action. Our team is trained in improvisational theater, and as active members of the International Applied Improvisation Network, we bring adaptable, creative methods that build trust, surface essential perspectives, and keep momentum strong. We also share what we know, offering facilitator training that blends inclusive process design with the flexibility and presence of improv.

I lead a team that helps multi-stakeholder groups tackle high-stakes, complex work with clarity and connection. We design and guide strategic planning sessions, workshops, retreats, and conferences where people think well together, make sound decisions, and take coordinated action. Our team is trained in improvisational theater, and as active members of the International Applied Improvisation Network, we bring adaptable, creative methods that build trust, surface essential perspectives, and keep momentum strong. We also share what we know, offering facilitator training that blends inclusive process design with the flexibility and presence of improv.

ericamarxcoaching.com/
linkedin.com/in/ericamarxcoaching/
facebook.com/ericamarxcoaching
Contact author
Languages
English
Topics
accepting offersactive listeningagreementAIN2022applied improvAppreciationauthenticitybeingaffectedbiggroupgameBody languagebody langugageboldnessBrainstormingchange managementcharactercheck-inCircleclarityclosingclosing activity
Methods in the SessionLab library
Erica Marx

Yes, and Picnic

improv gameyes, andactive listeningaccepting offersflexibilityspecificsem

4 conversations about how to listen, acknowledge, and build

This activity helps participants notice the impact of different listening and response styles, especially how we unconsciously block or build on each other’s ideas. Use this when you want to shift communication habits, build awareness of default patterns, and/or teach communication skills.