Jonathan Courtney (AJ&Smart Berlin)

It doesn’t matter where you work and what your job role is, if you work with other people together as a team, you will always encounter the same challenges:



Unclear goals and miscommunication that cause busy work and overtime

Unstructured meetings that leave attendants tired, confused and without clear outcomes.

Frustration builds up because internal challenges to productivity are not addressed

Sudden changes in priorities lead to a loss of focus and momentum

Muddled compromise takes the place of clear decision- making, leaving everybody to come up with their own interpretation.

In short, a lack of structure leads to a waste of time and effort, projects that drag on for too long and frustrated, burnt out teams.



AJ&Smart has worked with some of the most innovative, productive companies in the world. What sets their teams apart from others is not better tools, bigger talent or more beautiful offices. The secret sauce to becoming a more productive, more creative and happier team is simple:





Replace all open discussion or brainstorming with a structured process that leads to more ideas, clearer decisions and better outcomes.