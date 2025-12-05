IAF Library
Quotes
For participants to get acquainted with each other in a meaningful way
Problem Definition
A problem solving technique to define a problem, challenge or opportunity and to generate ideas.
Force Field Analysis
Evaluate the factors that will either support or hinder a change in an organisation or entity.
SWOT Analysis
A SWOT Analysis is used in project planning, strategic planning and other processes where agreement is needed about the current situation of a project, team, department or organization. It stands for Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats.
Rotating Flip Charts
Any breakout group activity to capture ideas and generate dialogue around them.
Open Space Technology
Open Space is a methodology for large groups to create their agenda discerning important topics for discussion, suitable for conferences, community gatherings and whole system facilitation
Pecha Kucha
A learning and presentation technique for sharing ideas
Issue Analysis
A process for understanding a complex problem situation
One Word Method
Creating a sentence relating to a specific topic or problem with each person contributing one word at a time.
The Journalistic Six - Who What When Where Why How
A questioning method for generating, explaining, investigating ideas.
Everyone is a Liar (Two truths and one lie)
Starting a meeting or after a break in a group where participants don't know each other or don't know much about each other