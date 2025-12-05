Susana Guardado
I work with non-profit organizations and government agencies who are looking to leverage the power of creative thinking, facilitation, and community based design to develop and implement impactful programs.
I work with non-profit organizations and government agencies who are looking to leverage the power of creative thinking, facilitation, and community based design to develop and implement impactful programs.Contact author
LanguagesEnglish and Spanish
Methods in the SessionLab library