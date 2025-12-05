Deborah Rim Moiso

Deborah Rim Moiso is an Endorsed Facilitator with the IAF – International Association of Facilitators and the current co-chair of the Italian IAF Chapter. She is also a content writer for SessionLab and a published author of a manual and deck of cards on facilitation available in Italian (Facilitiamoci! Prendersi cura di gruppi e comunità).

Templates in the SessionLab library
meeting
essentials
kickoff

Set off on the best possible foot when kicking off a new project! This half-day workshop includes all you need to get...

values
culture change
Core Values

A one-day workshop to guide a team in discussing what values they already hold, exploring what values might best serv...

Methods in the SessionLab library
decision makingtrainingconflict

A fun, dynamic game useful for introducing topics related to decision making, conflict resolution, win-win scenarios and the importance of clear communication of goals.

2
remote-friendlyplayfulicebreaker

Open a blank space on a whiteboard canvas and let people freely play with it! No instructions, no opening questions... but a space to learn how to use the tool and play around. Be prepared to be surprised as meaning begins to emerge after just a few minutes!

agreementground rules

A 4-step process to co-create group agreements (also known as codes of conduct, group contracts, or ground rules). Discuss each 'G' in turn, starting with Gains, then Gives and Groans, then use the topics that emerged to define Guidelines.

hybrid-friendlytrustreflectionmeeting facilitation

Punctuate any hybrid event with moments in which participants joining remotely and in-person briefly get together to discuss their experiences at the gathering.

