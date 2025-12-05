Gustavo Razzetti

Culture Design Canvas
The Culture Design Canvas is a framework for designing the culture of organizations and teams. You can use it to map the current culture, design the future state, and evolve your company culture.
Define your company values by identifying what inflates or deflates your culture.
The Team Purpose Canvas is a simple and effective way to design your team purpose.
The Stinky Fish Canvas is a visual way to address the problems teams carry around: the longer we void the conversation, the stinkier our issues get.
In most meetings, 20% of participants do 80% of the talking. Unfortunately, remote meetings amplify this lousy behavior.
Some people like to talk to think, while others need to think before they talk. Some people are shy and quiet, while others are more vocal and outspoken.
This activity helps assess participation style and adjust behaviors.
The Hybrid Team Canvas is a framework and tool to design a hybrid or remote-first team culture.