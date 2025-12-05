Myriam Hadnes is a behavioural economist, facilitator, and host of the workshops work podcast. As the founder and CEO of workshops.work, a boutique agency specialising in facilitation-based corporate training, she is on a mission to build more collaborative workplace cultures - one workshop at a time. With a background in behavioural science, Myriam blends academic insights with real-world practice, helping organisations create psychological safety, foster meaningful conversations, and navigate complex group dynamics. Her approach is rooted in curiosity, experimentation, and human connection—principles that also shape her podcast, where she explores the craft of facilitation with global experts. Through her podcast, training, and writing, Myriam invites leaders, facilitators, and teams to rethink the way they work — not by following rigid best practices, but by daring to be human.

