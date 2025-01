Drag, drop and reuse content. Calculate time automatically. Collaborate in real-time. Create a session in minutes (not hours) with SessionLab.

Quick icebreaker to find commonalities among a group. Many facilitators from different organizations have contributed to this exercise as written.

An activity to identify the direction in which your work should be moving.

Some features unfortunately do not work as intended on Internet Explorer. Please, use another browser (Chrome, Firefox, Edge) for best performance. Thank you!