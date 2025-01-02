Library of facilitation techniques

Lxprogram Workshop Activities

26 results
Emma Ralph

Systems Thinking

systems thinkinglxlxprogramemma

  1. All behaviour is connected (no behaviour is isolated).

  2. All behaviour is created jointly (and is in fact circular).

  3. You cannot not behave.

  4. All behaviour provokes feedback.

  5. A change in one part of a system results in a change in another part.

Emma Ralph

Habit Builder

habit builderlxlxprogramemma
Habit Builder allows participants to commit to one small habit over 21 days.

Reflect on their progress through optional use of journal entries and selecting an accountability buddy to stay engaged along the way.

Next page