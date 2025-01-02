Library of facilitation techniques
Lx Workshop Activities
25 results
Systems Thinking
All behaviour is connected (no behaviour is isolated).
All behaviour is created jointly (and is in fact circular).
You cannot not behave.
All behaviour provokes feedback.
A change in one part of a system results in a change in another part.
Productive Zone of Disequilibrium
When you raise a difficult issue or surface a deep value conflict, you take people out of their comfort zone and raise a lot of heat. That is tricky business.
Habit Builder
Habit Builder allows participants to commit to one small habit over 21 days.
Reflect on their progress through optional use of journal entries and selecting an accountability buddy to stay engaged along the way.
