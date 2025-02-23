Nadja Petranovskaja has more than 20 years of experience as a business psychologist. After finishing her studies in Hamburg, the native Russian gained international experience as a consultant, project manager and manager in a wide range of industries and worked e.g. at Daimler, IBM, PriceWaterhouseCoopers and for Airbus. Nadja is a specialist in change management and motivation, and in her career to date she has had overall responsibility for an IT project portfolio in Eastern Europe, has supported bank mergers, optimized processes and built an aircraft. She found out what made all the situations in multinational highly complex projects a success: people who enjoy doing their work and look forward to every Monday. In 2011, Nadja changed her perspective and committed herself, as an independent entrepreneur, to the task of making organisations, teams and individuals fit for the future. As an author, blogger, speaker and facilitator, Nadja brings fresh, actionable impulses and encouragement for coping with changes.

Nadja Petranovskaja has more than 20 years of experience as a business psychologist. After finishing her studies in Hamburg, the native Russian gained international experience as a consultant, project manager and manager in a wide range of industries and worked e.g. at Daimler, IBM, PriceWaterhouseCoopers and for Airbus. Nadja is a specialist in change management and motivation, and in her career to date she has had overall responsibility for an IT project portfolio in Eastern Europe, has supported bank mergers, optimized processes and built an aircraft. She found out what made all the situations in multinational highly complex projects a success: people who enjoy doing their work and look forward to every Monday. In 2011, Nadja changed her perspective and committed herself, as an independent entrepreneur, to the task of making organisations, teams and individuals fit for the future. As an author, blogger, speaker and facilitator, Nadja brings fresh, actionable impulses and encouragement for coping with changes.