Fin Tech Workshop Activities

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Turn an automation idea into something a team can build and check: a trigger, the steps, the data it needs, an owner and a measure, before anyone opens a tool.
Melanie Martinelli has spent more than 20 years helping organisations create learning that leads to real change. Melanie is passionate about helping L&D teams move beyond delivering great training and start designing for lasting learning transfer.
Turn an automation idea into something a team can build and check: a trigger, the steps, the data it needs, an owner and a measure, before anyone opens a tool.
Turn a revenue goal into monthly meeting and pipeline targets by working backwards through your own deal size and conversion rates.
Pick the one market to win first by placing every possible segment on a 2×2 of how badly they need you against how easily you can win them.
Find what buyers really compare you with, including their bank, an in-house build and doing nothing, before you write any positioning or messaging.