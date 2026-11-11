Targets Workshop Activities

Drag, drop and reuse content. Calculate time automatically. Collaborate in real-time. Create a session in minutes (not hours) with SessionLab.

Turn a revenue goal into monthly meeting and pipeline targets by working backwards through your own deal size and conversion rates.

Melanie Martinelli has spent more than 20 years helping organisations create learning that leads to real change. Melanie is passionate about helping L&D teams move beyond delivering great training and start designing for lasting learning transfer.

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