TOOL 5: Certificate for implementation not attendance
The trainee demonstrates that they have successfully applied what they have learned to their work and only then receives their certificate.
Melanie Martinelli has spent more than 20 years helping organisations create learning that leads to real change. As CEO of the Institute for Transfer Effectiveness, Founder of Going Beyond Training GmbH, and a Senior Kirkpatrick Certified Facilitator, she combines practical experience with decades of research into what helps people apply learning back in the workplace. Melanie is passionate about helping L&D teams move beyond delivering great training and start designing for lasting learning transfer.
Melanie Martinelli has spent more than 20 years helping organisations create learning that leads to real change. As CEO of the Institute for Transfer Effectiveness, Founder of Going Beyond Training GmbH, and a Senior Kirkpatrick Certified Facilitator, she combines practical experience with decades of research into what helps people apply learning back in the workplace. Melanie is passionate about helping L&D teams move beyond delivering great training and start designing for lasting learning transfer.
The trainee demonstrates that they have successfully applied what they have learned to their work and only then receives their certificate.
Benefit-oriented and learner-centered transfer feedback forms are used as an evaluation tool at the end of the training, with transfer success and business impact as the target outcomes.
Before attending a training measure, a pre-training meeting takes place between the participant and their manager, in which, for example, the benefits, goals and possible applications of what is to be learned are discussed.
At the end of the training, trainees receive a management summary letter to give to their supervisor. The key messages in the letter are to inform the supervisor how they can benefit from the application of what has been learned and to encourage them to support implementation.
At the end of the training, trainees identify just one or two initial transfer baby steps that have the highest potential impact and the greatest likelihood of realization.