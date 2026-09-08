TOOL 3: Pre-training meeting with a manager

IMPLEMENTATION

The pre-training meeting should be well planned and carried out transparently. It is, therefore, advisable to provide the participants with guidelines for the discussion, which both managers and employees can use for orientation.

Key questions could be, for example:

Why are you taking part in this training?

Which questions/topics are particularly important from your point of view, from the point of view of your manager, and should be discussed during the training?

In which concrete projects/tasks or in which contexts could you apply what you have learned right away?

Who can contribute, and in what way, to ensure that what you learn and take from the training can be shared with others and used profitably within the company?

VARIATIONS

It does not have to and should not be just a single one-off conversation to prepare for the training. The success of training measures increases significantly where managers continue to take the time to have several additional conversations with employees:

Interim meeting(s)

When: During the training/course

Goal: Show interest, progress, sharpen focus, discuss possible applications Return to work meeting(s)

When: Immediately after the training/course

Goal: Show interest, discuss findings, set implementation plans, determine possible applications Implementation meeting(s)

When: During the implementation phase after the training/course

Goal: Show interest, summarise findings, consider implementation plans, evaluate possible applications Evaluation/final meeting(s)

When: After the implementation phase

Goal: Reflect on benefits and development process, reflect and optimise support.

TIPS

A few tips from practical experience for concrete implementation: