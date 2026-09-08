TOOL 5: Certificate for implementation not attendance

IMPLEMENTATION

Transfer is the official end of the program - the finishing line. The training is not complete until what has been learned is successfully applied. Certificates are only awarded to trainees for successful implementation.

EXAMPLES

How this can look in practice:

Transfer report

Each trainee writes a transfer report in which they describe their implementation successes. This report is signed by the supervisor and/or sent to Human Resources Development or the trainer. Only then is the certificate issued.

Each trainee writes a transfer report in which they describe their implementation successes. This report is signed by the supervisor and/or sent to Human Resources Development or the trainer. Only then is the certificate issued. Transfer presentation

Each trainee presents their implementation successes and learning to an appropriate body (for example, executives, management, HR, trainer, colleagues). Certificates are awarded to all those who are able to convince with their implementation successes in the transfer presentation.

Each trainee presents their implementation successes and learning to an appropriate body (for example, executives, management, HR, trainer, colleagues). Certificates are awarded to all those who are able to convince with their implementation successes in the transfer presentation. Completion of a practical project

Prior to the training (program), the company commissions practical projects that are to be developed and implemented with the help of the training content (for example, in the case of a training course on "Product Marketing", the practical project is: "Develop an online marketing strategy for our XY cylinder and implement it in the company"). Trainees receive their certificate of completion when their practical project has been successfully completed or implemented. This is determined by the commissioner of the practical project and/or by presentation to an appropriate panel.

Prior to the training (program), the company commissions practical projects that are to be developed and implemented with the help of the training content (for example, in the case of a training course on "Product Marketing", the practical project is: "Develop an online marketing strategy for our XY cylinder and implement it in the company"). Trainees receive their certificate of completion when their practical project has been successfully completed or implemented. This is determined by the commissioner of the practical project and/or by presentation to an appropriate panel. "What are you getting your certificate for?"

The trainer or HR development department asks each trainee several weeks after the training which implementation successes should be noted on their certificate. The trainees write down the implementation successes they feel have earned them the certificate. These are then clearly visible on the first page of the certificate.

TIPS

The certification process must be clear and completely transparent. Be sure to let trainees know in advance that certification will require more than just physical attendance.

All this is particularly effective if senior executives or management are involved, for example, during the presentations. This gives a clear signal: transfer is not just an enjoyable add-on in the company. It is what is expected, and is noticed when this expectation has been met.

VARIATIONS

Trainees and companies are often used to holding a bit of paper in their hands at the end of the training as a "reward" and there is sometimes no question of doing away with this type of recognition. Here, there is the option of proceeding step by step and still distributing certificates of participation at first. However, announce there will be a "Practitioner Certificate" or a "Confirmation of Success" to be awarded after successful implementation - this is, of course, very desirable for paper-fixated trainees.