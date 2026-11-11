Pipeline Backwards

Turn a revenue goal into monthly meeting and pipeline targets by working backwards through your own deal size and conversion rates.

Duration: 20m - 20m
Participants: 2 - 6
Jelle van SchaickFuente.digital
by forFuente.digital

Goal

Agree monthly targets for meetings and pipeline that add up to the revenue goal, and check the team can deliver them.

Materials

    Instructions

    1. Agree the revenue goal for the period and write it in the first box. Make it new revenue only, not renewals.
    2. Agree the average deal size from last year's won deals. Divide the goal by it: that is "Deals to win".
    3. Agree your win rate (opportunities to won deals) from last year. Divide deals to win by it: that is "Opportunities needed".
    4. Agree the share of first meetings that became opportunities. Divide opportunities by it: that is "Meetings needed".
    5. Estimate how many target accounts you need to reach to book one meeting, from your own outbound or channel history. Multiply: that is "Target accounts to reach".
    6. Write one worked line under the boxes so everyone can follow it. Fictional example: 10 new customers ÷ 25% win rate = 40 opportunities ÷ 50% of meetings becoming opportunities = 80 meetings.
    7. Spread it over time. Subtract the sales cycle from the months you have left, then divide meetings and opportunities by the months remaining. Those are the monthly targets.
    8. Ask the capacity question: can the team and the channels you have produce that many meetings a month? If not, change the goal, the channels or the team now, not in month nine.

    Facilitation tips:

    • Use last year's rates, not the ones you'd like. If there's no history, say so, use conservative numbers and replace them after the first quarter.
    • Do the arithmetic before the session if you can, so the time goes on the capacity question, not the calculator.
    • In B2B fintech, compliance reviews, security questionnaires, contracts and integration make sales cycles long. A meeting booked late in the year often closes next year, so count backwards from when the revenue is needed, not only from the total.
    • Review the five numbers every month. When the actuals drift from the targets, the boxes show where: too few meetings, too few opportunities or too few wins.

    From the Fintech Go-to-Market Workshop by Fuente Digital: https://www.fuente.digital/toolkit/?utm_source=sessionlab&utm_medium=template&utm_campaign=toolkit&utm_content=gtm-workshop

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