Pipeline Backwards
Pipeline Backwards
Turn a revenue goal into monthly meeting and pipeline targets by working backwards through your own deal size and conversion rates.
Duration: 20m - 20m
Participants: 2 - 6
by Jelle van SchaickforFuente.digital
Goal
Agree monthly targets for meetings and pipeline that add up to the revenue goal, and check the team can deliver them.
Materials
Instructions
- Agree the revenue goal for the period and write it in the first box. Make it new revenue only, not renewals.
- Agree the average deal size from last year's won deals. Divide the goal by it: that is "Deals to win".
- Agree your win rate (opportunities to won deals) from last year. Divide deals to win by it: that is "Opportunities needed".
- Agree the share of first meetings that became opportunities. Divide opportunities by it: that is "Meetings needed".
- Estimate how many target accounts you need to reach to book one meeting, from your own outbound or channel history. Multiply: that is "Target accounts to reach".
- Write one worked line under the boxes so everyone can follow it. Fictional example: 10 new customers ÷ 25% win rate = 40 opportunities ÷ 50% of meetings becoming opportunities = 80 meetings.
- Spread it over time. Subtract the sales cycle from the months you have left, then divide meetings and opportunities by the months remaining. Those are the monthly targets.
- Ask the capacity question: can the team and the channels you have produce that many meetings a month? If not, change the goal, the channels or the team now, not in month nine.
Facilitation tips:
- Use last year's rates, not the ones you'd like. If there's no history, say so, use conservative numbers and replace them after the first quarter.
- Do the arithmetic before the session if you can, so the time goes on the capacity question, not the calculator.
- In B2B fintech, compliance reviews, security questionnaires, contracts and integration make sales cycles long. A meeting booked late in the year often closes next year, so count backwards from when the revenue is needed, not only from the total.
- Review the five numbers every month. When the actuals drift from the targets, the boxes show where: too few meetings, too few opportunities or too few wins.
From the Fintech Go-to-Market Workshop by Fuente Digital: https://www.fuente.digital/toolkit/?utm_source=sessionlab&utm_medium=template&utm_campaign=toolkit&utm_content=gtm-workshop
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