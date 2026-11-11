Competitive Alternatives Map
Competitive Alternatives Map
Find what buyers really compare you with, including their bank, an in-house build and doing nothing, before you write any positioning or messaging.
Duration: 15m - 20m
Participants: 3 - 8
by Jelle van SchaickforFuente.digital
Goal
Name the two or three alternatives buyers really compare you with, and what the buyer likes about each today.
Materials
Instructions
- Frame the question: "What would your best customers use if you didn't exist?" Say that named competitors count, and so do the bank they already use, a large provider's add-on, an in-house build, spreadsheets and doing nothing.
- Give 3 minutes of silent writing, one alternative per sticky. Ask people to write it the way the buyer would say it ("we'd just keep paying sellers weekly").
- Each person reads their stickies out. Cluster duplicates as you go, without debate.
- Check the list against the deal list. For each lost deal, ask where it went: to a competitor, to an in-house build, or nowhere.
- Dot-vote: "Which alternative do we lose to most often?" Three dots each.
- Write the top two or three alternatives as the output. For each, add one line: what the buyer likes about it today.
Facilitation tips:
- If nobody writes "do nothing" or "the bank we already use", ask: "Of the deals we lost last year, how many went to a competitor, and how many just didn't happen?" In B2B fintech the status quo is often the strongest competitor.
- A list made only of other startups is a warning sign. Buyers rarely compare you only with companies like you.
- "What the buyer likes about it today" is the line that matters later: your positioning has to beat that, not a feature table.
- Use the output as the "Unlike [main alternative]" part of a positioning statement, and as the first slide of a competitive battlecard.
From the Fintech Positioning Workshop by Fuente Digital: https://www.fuente.digital/toolkit/?utm_source=sessionlab&utm_medium=template&utm_campaign=toolkit&utm_content=positioning-workshop
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