Competitive Alternatives Map

Find what buyers really compare you with, including their bank, an in-house build and doing nothing, before you write any positioning or messaging.

Duration: 15m - 20m
Participants: 3 - 8
Jelle van SchaickFuente.digital
by forFuente.digital

Goal

Name the two or three alternatives buyers really compare you with, and what the buyer likes about each today.

Materials

    Instructions

    1. Frame the question: "What would your best customers use if you didn't exist?" Say that named competitors count, and so do the bank they already use, a large provider's add-on, an in-house build, spreadsheets and doing nothing.
    2. Give 3 minutes of silent writing, one alternative per sticky. Ask people to write it the way the buyer would say it ("we'd just keep paying sellers weekly").
    3. Each person reads their stickies out. Cluster duplicates as you go, without debate.
    4. Check the list against the deal list. For each lost deal, ask where it went: to a competitor, to an in-house build, or nowhere.
    5. Dot-vote: "Which alternative do we lose to most often?" Three dots each.
    6. Write the top two or three alternatives as the output. For each, add one line: what the buyer likes about it today.

    Facilitation tips:

    • If nobody writes "do nothing" or "the bank we already use", ask: "Of the deals we lost last year, how many went to a competitor, and how many just didn't happen?" In B2B fintech the status quo is often the strongest competitor.
    • A list made only of other startups is a warning sign. Buyers rarely compare you only with companies like you.
    • "What the buyer likes about it today" is the line that matters later: your positioning has to beat that, not a feature table.
    • Use the output as the "Unlike [main alternative]" part of a positioning statement, and as the first slide of a competitive battlecard.

    From the Fintech Positioning Workshop by Fuente Digital: https://www.fuente.digital/toolkit/?utm_source=sessionlab&utm_medium=template&utm_campaign=toolkit&utm_content=positioning-workshop

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