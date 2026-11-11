Positioning Workshop Activities

Competitive Alternatives Map
Find what buyers really compare you with, including their bank, an in-house build and doing nothing, before you write any positioning or messaging.
Melanie Martinelli has spent more than 20 years helping organisations create learning that leads to real change. Melanie is passionate about helping L&D teams move beyond delivering great training and start designing for lasting learning transfer.
Find what buyers really compare you with, including their bank, an in-house build and doing nothing, before you write any positioning or messaging.