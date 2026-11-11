Product Marketing Workshop Activities

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Featured Author – Melanie Martinelli

Melanie Martinelli has spent more than 20 years helping organisations create learning that leads to real change. Melanie is passionate about helping L&D teams move beyond delivering great training and start designing for lasting learning transfer.

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