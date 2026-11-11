Workflow Card
Workflow Card
Turn an automation idea into something a team can build and check: a trigger, the steps, the data it needs, an owner and a measure, before anyone opens a tool.
Duration: 15m - 20m
Participants: 2 - 8
by Jelle van SchaickforFuente.digital
Goal
Leave with two or three workflow cards, each with a trigger, steps, the data it needs, one owner and a weekly measure, small enough to run by hand first.
Materials
Instructions
- Pick two or three workflow ideas from a shortlist. Write each one as something that happens ("Enrich and route every demo request within the hour").
- Split into pairs, one card per pair.
- Trigger: write the event that starts the workflow. If you can't name it, the idea isn't a workflow yet.
- Steps: write three to five steps in order, each starting with a verb.
- Data it needs: list every field or source the steps rely on. Check each one against the data you actually have.
- Owner: one name, the person who notices when it breaks.
- How we'll know it works: a number or a yes/no, checked weekly.
- Each pair reads its card out; the group tightens the measure and flags missing data.
Facilitation tips
- A card that needs data you don't have isn't ready. Park it and pick the next idea.
- Keep tool names off the card. The card describes the work; the tool comes later.
- Ask the owner to run the workflow by hand a few times before anyone automates it.
- Mark any step that sends something to a customer or a regulated buyer as "a person checks it".
From the Fintech GTM Automation Workshop by Fuente Digital: https://www.fuente.digital/toolkit/?utm_source=sessionlab&utm_medium=template&utm_campaign=toolkit&utm_content=automation-workshop
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