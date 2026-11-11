Automation Workshop Activities

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Turn an automation idea into something a team can build and check: a trigger, the steps, the data it needs, an owner and a measure, before anyone opens a tool.
Melanie Martinelli has spent more than 20 years helping organisations create learning that leads to real change. Melanie is passionate about helping L&D teams move beyond delivering great training and start designing for lasting learning transfer.
Turn an automation idea into something a team can build and check: a trigger, the steps, the data it needs, an owner and a measure, before anyone opens a tool.