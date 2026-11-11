Segmentation Workshop Activities

Beachhead 2×2
Pick the one market to win first by placing every possible segment on a 2×2 of how badly they need you against how easily you can win them.
Melanie Martinelli has spent more than 20 years helping organisations create learning that leads to real change. Melanie is passionate about helping L&D teams move beyond delivering great training and start designing for lasting learning transfer.
Pick the one market to win first by placing every possible segment on a 2×2 of how badly they need you against how easily you can win them.