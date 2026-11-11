Beachhead 2×2
Beachhead 2×2
Pick the one market to win first by placing every possible segment on a 2×2 of how badly they need you against how easily you can win them.
Duration: 20m - 20m
Participants: 3 - 8
by Jelle van SchaickforFuente.digital
Goal
Choose one beachhead segment to win first, and write down why it comes first.
Materials
Instructions
- Define a segment for the group: a type of company, in a region, with a shared problem. "UK marketplaces paying sellers in several countries" is a segment (fictional example); "fintechs" is not.
- Give 4 minutes of silent writing: every segment you could sell to, one per sticky.
- Read out and cluster duplicates.
- As a group, place each segment on the matrix. Argue about position, not about whether it belongs: everything goes on.
- For each segment in or near START HERE, ask two questions: "Where do we already have customers or references?" and "Can we serve them today, with what we have?"
- Dot-vote on the segments in START HERE. The decision-maker breaks ties.
- Move the winner to the second sticky colour and write one sentence: why this segment comes first.
Facilitation tips:
- The biggest market often wins the first vote. Big is not the same as winnable; keep asking about references and coverage.
- In fintech, "how easily we can win them" is regulatory as well as commercial: licences, passporting, local rails, bank partners and the buyer's compliance review. A segment you can't serve under your current licence goes to LATER, however strong the need.
- BUILD PROOF FIRST is not a rejection. Note what proof would move each segment up (a reference customer, a certification, a local partner) and give it an owner.
- Revisit the matrix after 90 days or ten new deals. Segments move as proof and coverage grow.
From the Fintech Go-to-Market Workshop by Fuente Digital: https://www.fuente.digital/toolkit/?utm_source=sessionlab&utm_medium=template&utm_campaign=toolkit&utm_content=gtm-workshop
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