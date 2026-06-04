Knowmium Learn

Virtual Bingo
A bingo game that is played throughout a live session using common virtual session occurrences.
A bingo game that is played throughout a live session using common virtual session occurrences.
Using multiple digital whiteboards, participants float to different whiteboards to add their thoughts, contributions, or questions. Final whiteboards are discussed and reviewed.
A persuasive activity where participants "give" each other terrible presents.
Used as a post-session follow up or multiple session activity, participants share their action plan or project success. Results can be posted and discussed on a shared network or brought to a later live session (such as a review session or informal group catch up).
Participants find other participants’ LinkedIn profiles (or other social media) and search for specific information to relay during program icebreakers.
Individuals or groups prepare a collage of photos, icons, or quick art that reviews the concepts and skills previously learned in the program. Others interpret what the art and images mean based on their own learning.
Arguments, presentations, strategies, or other plans are sent to other teams for deconstruction in order to find gaps or problems.
Spoken activities such as presentations or role play conversations are transcribed then analyzed.
Participants set up their virtual workspace and tech configurations based on facilitator recommendations or online guides. Next, they take photos of their workspaces and tech. Finally, they share their set up and live video in the virtual session, which could also be spun into a competition.