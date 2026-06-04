Knowmium Learn

Knowmium Learn

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remote-friendlyteamskillsissue analysisenergisercollaborationgroup gameidea generationresearchcritical thinkingaction
Methods in the SessionLab library
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Call To Action Follow Up

actionremote-friendlyskills

Used as a post-session follow up or multiple session activity, participants share their action plan or project success. Results can be posted and discussed on a shared network or brought to a later live session (such as a review session or informal group catch up). 

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Collage Our Progress

teamremote-friendlycollaboration

Individuals or groups prepare a collage of photos, icons, or quick art that reviews the concepts and skills previously learned in the program. Others interpret what the art and images mean based on their own learning.

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Show Us Your Tech

energiserremote-friendly

Participants set up their virtual workspace and tech configurations based on facilitator recommendations or online guides. Next, they take photos of their workspaces and tech. Finally, they share their set up and live video in the virtual session, which could also be spun into a competition.

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Background Expression

An easy energiser using Zoom virtual backgrounds (with some non-Zoom options) 