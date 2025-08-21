Analyze the Opposition

Process #1

1. Send groups to breakout rooms.

2. Provide each group with work from another group or participant and have them analyze and discuss the work. Keep the author out of the breakout room while the group analyzes. The author can join another group as an analyst or do an individual activity.

3. The group presents their findings (possibilities: to the original author, in the main room, or privately through written evaluation).

4. A round of discussion or replies from the author continue either on the spot or after the author has time to create a retort (or fix any gaps found) depending on the complexity of the assignment.

Process #2

1. Send groups to breakout rooms.

2. Provide each group with work from another group or participant along with the author. The group analyzes and discusses the work with the author who replies to criticism on the spot.



Continuation options



a) If there are many breakout room groups, have each group report their findings and/or process to the main room.



b) This activity works well when teaching feedback/evaluation/criticism best practices. Explain how to give and receive feedback and put the practices into play with this activity. Consider various feedback concepts such as language used, feedback structures, and cultural differences.