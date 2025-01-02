Checkin Workshop Activities

Intentional Paperplane
A fun and quick check-in activity: share positive intentions to start the day in a fun, childlike form!
In order to find creative solutions for complex issues, you have to create space.
To understand and respect each other’s differences in worldview.
Being right is not the end goal, being able to rationalize your choice is.
Check-in and check-outs focus on awareness, group formation, building trust and recognizing patterns.