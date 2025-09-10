Check-in & Check-out

Check-in and check-out serve as a clear beginning and end of, for instance, a meeting, day, or project. This tool can be used to draw people into a particular mood and remind everyone of their commitment and responsibility. By sharing your intention out loud, especially if it is a short personal story, you collectively build the basic structure of collaboration.

A check-in may be a question you put to the group. The nature of the question that you use as check-in creates expectations. If a question reveals an answer that is personal and vulnerable, the check-in will be more valuable. ‘Why’ questions relate to deeper motivations, while ‘what’ questions generate answers related to ideas and outcomes.

