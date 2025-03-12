Let It Go: The Paper Toss Reset
We live and work in turbulent times, juggling never-ending to-do lists, back-to-back meetings, and constant context switching. When people enter a meeting, they often carry mental clutter – unfinished tasks, lingering thoughts, or stress from the previous discussion.
This simple yet effective exercise helps participants mentally transition into the meeting by externalizing their distractions, physically letting them go, and creating a fresh focus for the discussion ahead. I use this whenever I sense a group (whether virtual or in-person) is distracted, overwhelmed, or coming straight from another meeting. It works well when combined with a check-in question that gets everyone speaking.
Goal
To help participants focus fully on the present meeting or workshop by offloading distracting thoughts and mentally setting them aside.
Materials
Instructions
Step 1: Introduce the Activity
"Before we dive into our session, let’s take a moment to clear our minds. Grab a piece of paper and a pen. We’re going to offload everything that’s occupying our thoughts so we can be fully present here."
Step 2: Brain Dump (2-3 minutes)
"For the next two (or three) minutes, write down everything that’s on your mind—tasks, worries, or unfinished thoughts. Anything that might distract you from fully focusing on this session."
(Set a timer for 2–3 minutes. Let participants write quietly.)
Step 3: Let It Go
"Now comes the important part: Let’s physically let go of those distractions. On the count of three, crumple up your paper and toss it behind you!"
(Pause for participants to do this.)
"If you really cannot crumple it, fold it and place it somewhere out of sight. The key is to really set or throw it aside. Once our meeting is over, you can retrieve it and refocus on what’s next—but for now, let’s be fully present here."
Background
I’ve been using this exercise for years, but I can’t recall where I first encountered it. If you know a similar exercise or an original source, feel free to share in the comments!
