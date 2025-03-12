Let It Go: The Paper Toss Reset

Step 1: Introduce the Activity

"Before we dive into our session, let’s take a moment to clear our minds. Grab a piece of paper and a pen. We’re going to offload everything that’s occupying our thoughts so we can be fully present here."

Step 2: Brain Dump (2-3 minutes)

"For the next two (or three) minutes, write down everything that’s on your mind—tasks, worries, or unfinished thoughts. Anything that might distract you from fully focusing on this session."

(Set a timer for 2–3 minutes. Let participants write quietly.)

Step 3: Let It Go

"Now comes the important part: Let’s physically let go of those distractions. On the count of three, crumple up your paper and toss it behind you!"

(Pause for participants to do this.)

"If you really cannot crumple it, fold it and place it somewhere out of sight. The key is to really set or throw it aside. Once our meeting is over, you can retrieve it and refocus on what’s next—but for now, let’s be fully present here."