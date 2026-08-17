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Selfawareness Workshop Activities

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Mirna Smidt from Trainers Toolbox

A Meaning & Purpose Check-In: Self-Audit

meaningpurposeselfawarenessremote-friendlypositive psychology

This exercise gives participants a fast, visual way to check in with how meaningful and purposeful their work currently feels, across four distinct dimensions, rather than as one vague feeling. Rooted in the Map of Meaning framework, it separates the daily felt experience of work from the bigger picture it serves, and shows people where they're thriving and where something has quietly gone neglected. Ideal for individual coaching, team check-ins, wellbeing programs, and leadership development, wherever a quick but genuine pulse check on meaning is useful.

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