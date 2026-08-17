A Meaning & Purpose Check-In: Self-Audit
This exercise gives participants a fast, visual way to check in with how meaningful and purposeful their work currently feels, across four distinct dimensions, rather than as one vague feeling. Rooted in the Map of Meaning framework, it separates the daily felt experience of work from the bigger picture it serves, and shows people where they're thriving and where something has quietly gone neglected. Ideal for individual coaching, team check-ins, wellbeing programs, and leadership development, wherever a quick but genuine pulse check on meaning is useful.
Goal
- Give participants a fast, concrete way to notice which parts of their work life currently feel meaningful and which don't, rather than one vague overall feeling
- Introduce the four pathways to meaning (Integrity with Self, Unity with Others, Expressing Full Potential, Service to Others) as a shared vocabulary
- Surface which pathway is currently most neglected, and open a conversation about what might shift it
- Make an inner, usually unspoken feeling visible enough to talk about openly
Materials
Instructions
Preparation
Prepare a simple four-spoke diagram or four labelled lines, one per pathway, with a 1–10 scale on each. Have this ready per participant, on paper or digitally.
Step 1: Introduce the four pathways (Integrity, Unity, Potential, Service)
Briefly describe each pathway in plain language. Integrity with Self is whether your daily actions align with who you really are. Unity with Others is the quality of your relationships, not just their presence. Expressing Full Potential is growth and creating something real, not chasing achievement for its own sake. Service to Others is the felt sense that something you did mattered to someone.
Step 2: Private rating (Score yourself)
Each participant rates their current experience 1–10 on each of the four pathways, based on their work life right now, and marks it on their diagram.
Reflection questions:
Which pathway is strongest for you right now?
Which is weakest, and does that surprise you?
Step 3: Reflection (What's behind the number)
Give participants a few quiet minutes to write one or two lines on why their weakest pathway scored the way it did.
Step 4: Optional group share (Share what you're comfortable with)
In pairs or trios, participants share one dimension they're comfortable discussing. No one is required to share their numbers, only what insight they're willing to offer.
Debrief & Discussion
What would need to shift for your weakest pathway to move up even one point?
Did anything about today's ratings surprise you?
Is there a pathway you've been assuming was fine but haven't actually checked in on for a while?
Facilitator notes / variations
Works solo as a self-coaching tool or in a group setting.
Integrity with Self tends to surface the most personal material. Let people choose what they disclose rather than assuming full transparency.
Can be run as a recurring check-in (monthly or quarterly) to track movement over time.
Formats and running length
Short (15 min): private rating and reflection only, no sharing.
Standard (30–45 min): private rating plus paired or trio sharing and full debrief.
Extended (as a recurring practice): repeat monthly or quarterly, comparing against previous ratings to see what's shifting.
Tips for Running This Activity Online
Use a simple shared template (Google Doc, Miro, or similar) with the four-spoke diagram for each participant to fill in privately before any discussion.
Breakout rooms work well for the optional pairs or trios sharing step.
Solo reflection time before any group discussion respects how personal Integrity with Self in particular can feel.
Background
Trainers Toolbox uses and adapts the Map of Meaning, developed by Marjolein Lips-Wiersma, Professor of Ethics and Sustainability Leadership at Auckland University of Technology. The four pathways originate from her doctoral research on spirituality in the workplace, later replicated across countries and cultures.
Questions? Reach out via LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mirnasmidt