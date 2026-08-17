A Meaning & Purpose Check-In: Self-Audit

Preparation

Prepare a simple four-spoke diagram or four labelled lines, one per pathway, with a 1–10 scale on each. Have this ready per participant, on paper or digitally.

Step 1: Introduce the four pathways (Integrity, Unity, Potential, Service)

Briefly describe each pathway in plain language. Integrity with Self is whether your daily actions align with who you really are. Unity with Others is the quality of your relationships, not just their presence. Expressing Full Potential is growth and creating something real, not chasing achievement for its own sake. Service to Others is the felt sense that something you did mattered to someone.

Step 2: Private rating (Score yourself)

Each participant rates their current experience 1–10 on each of the four pathways, based on their work life right now, and marks it on their diagram.

Reflection questions:

Which pathway is strongest for you right now?

Which is weakest, and does that surprise you?

Step 3: Reflection (What's behind the number)

Give participants a few quiet minutes to write one or two lines on why their weakest pathway scored the way it did.

Step 4: Optional group share (Share what you're comfortable with)

In pairs or trios, participants share one dimension they're comfortable discussing. No one is required to share their numbers, only what insight they're willing to offer.

Debrief & Discussion

What would need to shift for your weakest pathway to move up even one point?

Did anything about today's ratings surprise you?

Is there a pathway you've been assuming was fine but haven't actually checked in on for a while?

Facilitator notes / variations

Works solo as a self-coaching tool or in a group setting.

Integrity with Self tends to surface the most personal material. Let people choose what they disclose rather than assuming full transparency.

Can be run as a recurring check-in (monthly or quarterly) to track movement over time.

Formats and running length

Short (15 min): private rating and reflection only, no sharing.

Standard (30–45 min): private rating plus paired or trio sharing and full debrief.

Extended (as a recurring practice): repeat monthly or quarterly, comparing against previous ratings to see what's shifting.





Tips for Running This Activity Online

Use a simple shared template (Google Doc, Miro, or similar) with the four-spoke diagram for each participant to fill in privately before any discussion.

Breakout rooms work well for the optional pairs or trios sharing step.

Solo reflection time before any group discussion respects how personal Integrity with Self in particular can feel.



