Meaning Workshop Activities

The MPS (Meaning-Pleasure-Strengths) exercise is a simple yet deep reflection tool designed to help participants identify life elements that contribute most to their wellbeing.

By answering three core questions; What gives me meaning? What brings me pleasure? What are my strengths?, and then looking for an overlap of the 3, participants can identify their personal patterns and areas of overlap that point to their most fulfilling activities and relationships.



This exercise is ideal for coaching sessions, personal development workshops, workshops on the topics of meaning, wellbeing or personal strengths.

It helps participants gain clarity on how to live more aligned, joyful, and purpose-driven lives. It also gives insights into what truly matters to them, and into their values and strengths.