Library of facilitation techniques

#Understandingself Workshop Activities

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Mirna Smidt from Trainers Toolbox

Expressing, Not Achieving (Map of Meaning)

confidenceunderstandingselfremote-friendlyreflectionpositive psychology

This exercise shifts a familiar question, what did you achieve, into a different one, what did you get to express, and asks participants to notice the difference. Rooted in the Expressing Full Potential pathway of the Map of Meaning framework, it moves away from the pressure of "unlocking" or "achieving" potential toward the quieter, more sustainable experience of expressing something that was already there. Ideal for individual coaching, leadership development, and onboarding, wherever a team or person needs a reset away from achievement-only thinking.

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