Ikigai Workshop Activities

A Japanese concept that translates roughly as your reason for being; the sweet spot where four core dimensions of a meaningful life overlap: what you love, what you’re good at, what the world needs, and what you can be paid for.



Note: While the naming for this exercise is a bit off from it’s original meaning, it is the name under which this concept is known.

This exercise guides participants through a structured 4-circle Venn diagram reflection to explore these four life dimensions, identify overlaps, and uncover areas to develop toward a meaningful, purpose-driven life. Ideal for personal development, career coaching, or team wellbeing sessions.