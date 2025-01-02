Influencing Without Authority Workshop Activities

Peer Consultation Set-up
This exercise will help develop 'systems intelligence' with a view to being able to influence people in the right direction and in the right way.
In order to understand influencing, we have to better understand how organisations and ‘change’ really works. Otherwise we may be influencing for the wrong outcomes.
Beginning to understand your influence style
Group selects one interesting, particularly challenging case to work with live.
The Engagement model and how it is used
✓ Understand the ‘how’ of influencing.
✓ Demonstrate an understanding of the 5-Step IWA Model and its application.
✓ Understand the role of authority in influencing others.
✓ Develop a Game Plan for immediate implementation (if appropriate).