Outward Mindset Workshop Activities

Drag, drop and reuse content. Calculate time automatically. Collaborate in real-time. Create a session in minutes (not hours) with SessionLab.

This tool is a tremendously helpful way to get people thinking about and helping each othe

You can use any of the 52 activities outlined in this tool on a daily basis in order to strengthen your outward mindset tendencies.

Some features unfortunately do not work as intended on Internet Explorer. Please, use another browser (Chrome, Firefox, Edge) for best performance. Thank you!