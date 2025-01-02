Outward Mindset Workshop Activities

Outward rituals
You can use any of the 52 activities outlined in this tool on a daily basis in order to strengthen your outward mindset tendencies.
This tool is a tremendously helpful way to get people thinking about and helping each othe
Cet outil est un moyen extrêmement utile pour amener les gens à réfléchir et à s'entraider.
Vous pouvez utiliser quotidiennement l'un ou l'autre des 52 rituels décrits dans cet outil afin de renforcer les tendances "Outward" de votre état d'esprit.