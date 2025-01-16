Individual Work Workshop Activities

This activity gets participants thinking about the power of relationships and what it means to be a part of a connected community.





Participants use the shared visualization to create a visual representation of all the communities and groups that they have been and currently are a part of. They can create their "map" any way that want, but it's best if the facilitator has an example to share with participants for reference.





After five minutes, participants pair up and share their maps with each other. Alternatively, the reflection can be in a full group.





Reflection Questions: