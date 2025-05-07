Coat of Arms
Coat of Arms
by Thread Training for Learning & Development.
Participants will design a Coat of Arms that represents them, their support system, and the things they like to do. Participants can draw or write within the different spaces to create the picture. A "Coat of Arms" is a shield with pictures that mean something.
Instructions:
- Draw a Coat of Arms with these pictures in different spaces: 1. The people in my support system, or the people in my life who are special to me, are.... 2. My favorite food, is.... 3. The things I do best, are..... 4. My future self, 10 years from now (in 2033) is.....
- Other options: favorite music artist/genre, animal that represents who you are
- Participants will share their "Coat of Arms" with the group once completed. Participants should be given 7 minutes to complete the activity and depending on the size of the group, the facilitator should encourage group share or peer sharing. The Participants can also take the Coat of Arms home with them to hang up in a special place.
Additional Info
Materials:
- Handout: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1a8l6-m4YNbvVl37kr-p6qsoICKmuCFIx/view?usp=drive_link
- Pens & Markers
Comments (0)