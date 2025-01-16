Social Fabric Mapping
This activity gets participants thinking about the power of relationships and what it means to be a part of a connected community.
Participants use the shared visualization to create a visual representation of all the communities and groups that they have been and currently are a part of. They can create their "map" any way that want, but it's best if the facilitator has an example to share with participants for reference.
After five minutes, participants pair up and share their maps with each other. Alternatively, the reflection can be in a full group.
Reflection Questions:
How did you feel while you were making your map, and how did you feel looking at your completed map?
Considering everything you included in your map, what do you think makes a community “woven strong”?
- Table space for participants to make their drawings
Materials:
- Blank paper
- Pens/pencils
Goal
Participants consider the power of relationships and value of being in community; Participants recognize the ways in which community membership and having a strong "social fabric" can help them to overcome barriers and reach goals
Materials
Instructions
- Make sure all of the physical materials (workbook, pens/pencils/markers) are distributed so that participants can access them.
- Explain to the group that we will be starting with a reflection drawing activity, and will have a chance to discuss after we draw.
- Provide the drawing reflection instructions to participants.
Create a visual that captures all of the communities, groups, and clubs you’re part of - you can organize this however you want!
Draw the connections or relationships between the communities, groups, and clubs (where they exist)
- Encourage participants to be creative with shapes, lines, spacing, etc. This is their social fabric to represent however they would like. Let them know that they won't be required to show or share their map with others, but it's ok if there are groups or communities they don't want to depict in their drawing.
- Let participants know how much time they will have to draw (recommended minimum = 5 minutes), and give them a heads up when it's time to start wrapping up their drawing.
- Bring everyone back together in the full group. Time permitting, you may ask for a couple of participants to share insights, aha moments, or takeaways, otherwise wrap up the activity by highlighting some key messages/takeaways:
Very rarely do we overcome barriers or reach goals entirely on our own
Being part of different groups and communities can help us both directly and indirectly
When we are part of diverse communities with different members in each community, our "social fabric" is richer and can lead to new opportunities, broader perspectives, and innovative solutions to challenges we face
