Human Centric Leadership Workshop Activities

A Self-Awareness, Empathy, and Non-Violent Communication Practice for Leaders and Team members

The Planets Activity is a reflective and relational practice that helps leaders map the inner landscape that drives their behaviour at work. Using a simple metaphor of three concentric circles, participants identify their core needs (NVC), the feelings that arise when these needs are met or unmet, and the observable actions they take on the “surface” as a result. By distinguishing clearly between needs, feelings, and behaviours, leaders gain a deeper understanding of their own patterns and those of others. This creates a foundation of empathy, emotional literacy, and shared language that enhances collaboration, reduces misinterpretation, and supports more human, responsible leadership.

It has been a highly acclaimed activity for every team and training session, and it is easy to deliver while having the greatest impact on the workshop or training.

Originally created by Xavier Garcia-Weibel & Julie Leitz

