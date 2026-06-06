Nigel Berman is a facilitator and founder of School of the Wild, which runs bespoke nature-based away-days for purpose-driven teams. He has been taking teams into woodland and wild spaces since 2017, using nature as a setting to help people reconnect with each other, have space to think differently about their work, and what matters most.
Nigel Berman is a facilitator and founder of School of the Wild, which runs bespoke nature-based away-days for purpose-driven teams. He has been taking teams into woodland and wild spaces since 2017, using nature as a setting to help people reconnect with each other, have space to think differently about their work, and what matters most.