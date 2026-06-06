Intuition Walk
A short solo walk outdoors in which each participant finds an object to symbolise their response to a question. Simple to facilitate, quietly powerful in what it surfaces. Works as a check-in, a central reflective activity, or a closing exercise for surfacing takeaways.
Goal
- Create space for individual reflection away from group dynamics
- Help participants access insight through sensory attention and intuition rather than analytical thinking
- Surface personal meaning, intentions or responses to a question in a tangible, shareable form
- Generate rich, authentic sharing that builds connection and psychological safety within the group
Materials
Instructions
Set the question (2–3 mins). Gather the group outside and give them the question to hold. For a closing activity this might be: "What do you want to take away from today?" For a central activity it might be: "What do you need to know right now about the question you're carrying?" or "What do we need in order to move forward on X?" Keep it open.
Solo walk (10 mins). Participants walk independently in silence. Invite them to notice what catches their eye and follow what they're drawn to, rather than searching analytically. If something beautiful or ecologically significant calls to them, photograph it rather than picking it up.
Circle share (15–20 mins). Regroup and go around one by one. Each person has up to a minute or so to show their object or image and share what it symbolises - what it means to them in relation to the question. Others listen without comment until everyone has shared.
Attachments
- intuition_walk_icon.png
Background
Facilitator notes Works in any outdoor setting - woodland, park, or open landscape. Resist the urge to over-explain the task; the open brief is part of what makes it work. Some people take to it immediately; others need permission to not get it right. Reassure the group there's no wrong answer - if something drew their attention, that's enough.
For groups less at ease with reflective exercises, framing it lightly as a creative activity rather than a personal sharing exercise can help people relax into it.
Author
Nigel Berman is a facilitator and founder of School of the Wild, which runs bespoke nature-based away-days for purpose-driven teams. He has been taking teams into woodland and wild spaces since 2017, using nature as a setting to help people reconnect with each other, have space to think differently about their work, and what matters most.