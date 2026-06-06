Intuition Walk

Set the question (2–3 mins). Gather the group outside and give them the question to hold. For a closing activity this might be: "What do you want to take away from today?" For a central activity it might be: "What do you need to know right now about the question you're carrying?" or "What do we need in order to move forward on X?" Keep it open.

Solo walk (10 mins). Participants walk independently in silence. Invite them to notice what catches their eye and follow what they're drawn to, rather than searching analytically. If something beautiful or ecologically significant calls to them, photograph it rather than picking it up.

Circle share (15–20 mins). Regroup and go around one by one. Each person has up to a minute or so to show their object or image and share what it symbolises - what it means to them in relation to the question. Others listen without comment until everyone has shared.