Exalt Interactive

Exalt Interactive

Enterprise design workshops & facilitated strategy
Budapest

We run facilitated design sprints connected to our practice, stakeholder alignment workshops, discovery sessions, and design thinking training as part of our service design engagements. Our workshop work ranges from team-level working sessions to C-suite strategy days.

We run facilitated design sprints connected to our practice, stakeholder alignment workshops, discovery sessions, and design thinking training as part of our service design engagements. Our workshop work ranges from team-level working sessions to C-suite strategy days.

exaltinteractive.com/
linkedin.com/company/exalt-interactive/
instagram.com/exaltixd/
Contact author
Languages
EnglishGermanHungarian
Topics
team buildingteam strategyvisionteam
Members
Thomas Fogarasy
Methods in the SessionLab library