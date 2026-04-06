Thomas Fogarasy

I design workshops, interactive exercises and facilitation tools across education and industry. As Head of the Interaction Design MA at MOME I constantly invent new formats: critique sessions, student alignment exercises, engagement structures for classrooms and studios. At Exalt Interactive, I apply the same thinking to client projects and our own team.

I've spent over 10 years running workshops: from C-suite service strategy sessions for international brands to university courses and community meetups. I co-founded the DOERS Service Design Conference and lead IxDA Budapest.

Currently researching pedagogical patterns in contemporary AI-driven settings.