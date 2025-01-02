Pre Work Workshop Activities

Reading: Please ensure that you have read the following:

The Advantage : Why Organisational Health Trumps Everything Else in Business Crucial Conversations : Tools for Talking When Stakes are High

Reflection: Think about a challenging conversation that you could/should have at work:

What is the challenging conversation (who is it with and what is the issue)? What are the fears around having the conversation? What do you think could go wrong? Why? What are the consequences of doing nothing? What are the benefits of taking action? Where are your strengths in having crucial conversations? What is your learning edge? What would you like to improve?



