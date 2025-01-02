Pre Work Workshop Activities

Pre-Work: The Advantage & Crucial Conversations
Reading: Please ensure that you have read the following:
- The Advantage: Why Organisational Health Trumps Everything Else in Business
- Crucial Conversations: Tools for Talking When Stakes are High
Reflection: Think about a challenging conversation that you could/should have at work:
- What is the challenging conversation (who is it with and what is the issue)?
- What are the fears around having the conversation? What do you think could go wrong? Why?
- What are the consequences of doing nothing?
- What are the benefits of taking action?
- Where are your strengths in having crucial conversations?
- What is your learning edge? What would you like to improve?